Senators to introduce bill to raise Ohio minimum wage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Monday, state Senators Hearcel F. Craig (D-Columbus) and Cecil Thomas (D-Avondale) plan to introduce legislation to increase Ohio’s minimum wage to $15 per hour over the next several years.

The current minimum wage in Ohio is $8.80 an hour.

The bill would increase it to $10 an hour in January 2022, with yearly increases of $1 per hour until 2027 when it would reach $15 per hour.

After that, minimum wage would increase every year to keep pace with inflation, as required by the Ohio constitution, according to a press release.

“Far too many Ohioans work multiple jobs and still can’t afford to pay for food, bills, and health care,” said Thomas. “We need to make sure workers in Ohio are adequately paid so they can take care of their families.”

According to Policy Matters Ohio, a person who worked 40 hours per week in Ohio in 2020 at minimum wage fell $3,600 below the federal poverty line for a family of three.

Representative Bridget Kelly (D-Cincinnati) has introduced companion legislation in the Ohio House.