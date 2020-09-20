Senator Rob Portman says he will vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination

*Watch our report on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Senator Rob Portman announced that he will vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination even though it’s an election year.

“Leader McConnell has said that he will hold a vote on any nominee President Trump sends to the Senate, and I intend to fulfill my role as a U.S. Senator and judge that nominee based on his or her merits,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

He also explained why he took a different stance during the replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia back in 2016, when he argued that the vote should wait until after the presidential election.

The Republican-led #Senate is standing firm on the principle that Americans should have a voice in who will be next Supreme Court nominee. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) February 25, 2016

“In 2016, when the vacancy occurred following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, I said ‘the president has every right to nominate a Supreme Court justice … But the founders also gave the Senate the exclusive right to decide whether to move forward on that nominee.’ Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposing-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year.”

He noted that when the presidency and the Senate are controlled by the same party, the precedent is for the president’s nominees to get confirmed.

“In the 19 occasions that a vacancy has occurred when the President and the Senate are of the same party, the Senate has confirmed the nominee and filled the seat in every instance but one.”

President Trump has been vocal about filling the vacancy. In a post on Twitter, he said it must be done without delay.

He also announced his plans to nominate a woman for the prestigious position.

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, however, argues that the decision should be made after the November election.

“Let me be clear: The voters should pick a President, and that President should select a successor to Justice Ginsburg,” he wrote on Twitter.

Let me be clear: The voters should pick a President, and that President should select a successor to Justice Ginsburg. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 19, 2020

