***Video above: Previous coverage from Senate hearing with Norfolk Southern CEO***

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Senator JD Vance is visiting East Palestine Monday to meet with residents and local leaders still dealing with the aftermath of the massive toxic train derailment last month.

This comes just days after Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testified before congress about the company’s safety policies and issued an apology to East Palestine residents.

As FOX 8 previously reported, Vance has called the situation a failure at every level.

“You have a lot of federal officials basically dropping into East Palestine telling residents everything is fine when residents on the ground don’t feel like everything is fine,” said Vance.

Vance has said that Norfolk Southern needs be held accountable.

“I think the most important message to the people in East Palestine is that we will not forget about them in the months and years to come,” Vance said. “I think this committee hearing reinforces that message to show it’s very personally meaningful for me to be here.”

On March 1, Vance and Senator Sherrod Brown also introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023 to keep train disasters like this from happening in the future.

Former President Donald Trump visited East Palestine last month. During the visit, he and Vance held a small event after delivering water and cleaning supplies.

Other politicians, including U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, have also visited the site.

Governor Mike DeWine has called on President Joe Biden to visit East Palestine, which he said would happen “at some point.”