(WJW) – Senator Sherrod Brown wasn’t able to attend votes and a hearing on Thursday after the Senate-attending physician recommended he go to the hospital.

According to Senator Brown’s Office, Brown wasn’t feel well this morning and, out of an abundance of caution, went to George Washington University Hospital for a series of standard precautionary tests.

Brown is now resting at home, but expects to be back in the Senate voting next week.

“Although Senator Brown was not able to attend votes today, he strongly supports providing additional aid to Ukraine and relief to Ohio restaurants and small businesses as they recover from the pandemic,” his office said in a statement.

Brown’s office will remain open during this time.