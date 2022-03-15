WASHINGTON (WJW) — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent, which would mean no more turning clocks back an hour in the fall and forward in the spring.

Headed up by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, the Sunshine Protection Act will make DST the standard time year round giving Americans another hour of daylight during the afternoons of the dark, cold winter months.

Click here to watch Rubio speak on Senate floor following the bill’s passage.

Next, the bill moves to the House of Representatives floor then on to the president’s desk for final approval.

Reuters reported the bill likely won’t reach its final passage until late November 2022.

For now, clocks are set to fall back on Nov. 6, which means we have one more round of falling back and springing forward with a final clock change on March 12, 2023.