Senate bill introduced to improve Goddard’s law

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A Senate bill was introduced today to improve Goddard’s law, named after our very own Dick Goddard.

If passed, the legislation would increase the penalty to a 4th degree felony for cruelty that results in the death of an animal companion and also a 5th degree felony for any who helps violate the 4th degree felony.

It also spells out a ban on using gas chambers for the killing of companion animals in an animal shelter or by a licensed veterinarian.

The legislation proposes that violation of the 4th and 5th degree felony and misdemeanor would be considered violent crimes.

House Bill 60, better known as Goddard’s Law, was signed into law back in 2016 after Mr. Goddard spent five years lobbying state lawmakers to make the abuse or neglect of companion animals a fifth-degree felony.