Live video: Sen. Sherrod Brown holds news conference to condemn riots at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (WJW)– Sen. Sherrod Brown held a video news conference Friday morning to condemn the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol during the vote by Congress to certify the electoral vote.

Brown (D-OH) said the violence was fueled by conspiracy theories promoted by President Donald Trump and several Congressional Republicans. He called Wednesday a dark day in our country’s history.

“Domestic terrorists, that’s who they were, they attacked our seat of government. They were incited to do that by the President of the United States with his last, desperate attempt to overturn the will of American voters,” Brown said. “He failed, democracy prevailed.”

Brown called on Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the cabinet for Trump’s removal from office under the 25th Amendment. He said Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, “Have blood on their hands.”

“The president must not be allowed to do any more damage even for the next 12 days,” Brown said. “It’s the message of what he did, but also what he could do in the next 12 days.”

He also questioned the response by defense agencies and Capitol police, who seemed unprepared for the crowd. He noted video showing officers helping rioters into the building and taking selfies. Brown made comparisons to Black Lives Matter protesters this summer who were met with rubber bullets.

Trump has alleged the election was stolen from him, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

