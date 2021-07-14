Sen. Schumer proposes end to federal prohibition on cannabis

WASHINGTON (WJW)– Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) shared his plans to end the federal prohibition on cannabis during a news conference on Wednesday.
He was joined by Sens. Corey Booker (D-NJ) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) to discuss the draft of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act. The proposal would make marijuana regulated like alcohol and tobacco. It’s still in draft form and not a formal bill.
“At long last we are taking steps in the Senate to right the wrongs of the failed War on Drugs,” Schumer said. “The Wars of Drugs has really been war on people, particularly people of color. The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would help put an end to the unfair targeting and treatment of communities of color by removing cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances.”
The draft proposes expunging criminal records for federal nonviolent cannabis offenses.
Schumer said 70 percent of Americans support the adult use of marijuana. Recreational use of cannabis is already legal in 18 states and 36 states allow it for medical purposes.