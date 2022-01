**Watch our past report on COVID testing in the video, above**

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) on Tuesday announced he tested positive for COVID.

My statement after receiving a positive COVID test result: https://t.co/G83WtzaSFk pic.twitter.com/NAdckmBal9 — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) January 4, 2022

Sen. Portman said in preparing to return to Washington, D.C., he took an at-home test Monday night and it was positive. Portman said he has no symptoms at this time and feels fine.

He’s following CDC guidelines and isolating for five days. He said he will work remotely this week.