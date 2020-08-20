Sen. Harris makes history; Joe Biden prepares for his big night

WILMINGTON, Delaware (AP) – Sen. Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, cementing her place in history as the first Black woman on a major party ticket and promising she and Joe Biden will rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and riven by racial and partisan divides.

I am honored to accept the nomination for Vice President of the United States.



I do so, committed to the values my mother taught me and to a vision that @JoeBiden shares—where all are welcome, no matter what we ​look​ like, where we ​come​ from, or who we ​love​. #DemConvention — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 20, 2020

In an address capping the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, the California senator evoked the lessons of her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a biologist and Indian immigrant, saying she instilled in her a vision of “our nation as a beloved community — where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from or who we love.”

“In this election, we have a chance to change the course of history,” Harris said. “We’re all in this fight.”

Kamala Harris will be an incredible Vice President.



Now let’s get to work. We don’t have a minute to waste. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 20, 2020

Now former vice president Joe Biden will make his case himself.

Biden will speak Thursday night from Wilmington, Delaware, as he closes out the fourth night of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

We can’t go back to the way things were before these crises, because things weren’t working for far too many Americans. Tonight, we’ll discuss our plans to build back better and set this nation on a new path. https://t.co/N35wrjKcPj — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 20, 2020

Also scheduled to speak are Sen. Cory Booker, Pete Buttiegeg, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Andrew Yang and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.