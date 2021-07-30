Sen. Bernie Sanders to campaign with Nina Turner in Akron and Cleveland

Editor’s Note: This is video of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaigning for Nina Turner.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Washington Democratic heavyweight Sen. Bernie Sanders will be campaigning for U.S. Congressional Candidate Nina Turner.

Sen. Sanders is traveling to Ohio’s 11th Congressional District and speak at events in Akron and Cleveland Friday and Saturday.

He’ll also be at a Get Out the Vote rally for Turner with U.S. Congresswoman Cori Bush and other local and national leaders.

Sen. Sanders endorsed Turner in December, citing her initiatives for working families, including Medicare For All, canceling student debt, free public college, and raising the minimum wage.

“She has the heart to be an effective, unwavering fighter for them (working families) in Congress,” Sen. Sanders said in a statement.

“Senator Sanders sparked a movement that shifted what is possible in American politics. I am proud to be joined by Senator Sanders in my hometown of Cleveland. He has shown that one can be a principled partner to the President in moving forward an agenda that centers the poor, working poor, and the barely middle class,” U.S. Congressional Candidate Nina Turner shared.

Turner is running for the seat left vacant by Marcia Fudge, who now serves as the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

The August 3rd special election will decide who will face off in the general election in November.

Early voting continues through this weekend. Here are the hours:

Friday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In-person voting on Tuesday begins at 6:30 a.m. The polls close at 7:30 p.m.

There are two Republican candidates: Laverne Gore and Felicia Washington Ross.

The Democratic side has 13 candidates on the ballot: Martin Alexander, John E. Barnes Jr., James Jerome Bell, Shontel Brown, Seth J. Corey, Jeff Johnson, Will Knight, Pamela M. Pinkney, Isaac Powell, Lateek Shabazz, Tariq K. Shabazz, Shirley Smith and Nina Turner.