Semipro soccer team to replace national anthem

TULSA, Oklahoma (AP) — A semipro soccer team based in Tulsa will replace the national anthem with Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” at all home matches.

The Tulsa Athletic made the announcement in a news release.

Official Club statement regarding our announcement of playing Woody Guthrie’s “This Land” before home matches.



Official Press Release – https://t.co/QfKmpFdcbX pic.twitter.com/iCHWO4cK6y — Tulsa-Athletic (@TTownSoccer) June 24, 2020

The Athletic are part of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), which has more than 90 teams.

In a statement, the team said it went away from “The Star-Spangled Banner” after reviewing its lyrics.

In particular, it referred to the rarely sung third verse of Francis Scott Key’s poem.

The team says it “does not believe ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ represents or unites their diverse players, fans, and community.”

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8