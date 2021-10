CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– One person is dead after being hit by a semi truck in Canton early Friday morning, the police department said.

It happened at 32nd Street NE and Kuemerle Avenue NE just after 1 a.m.

The victim’s name was not released and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department Traffic Bureau at 330-438-4485. Anonymous tips can be provided through Tip411. Signup is available online.