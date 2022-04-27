LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Traffic is backed up on the Ohio Turnpike after two semi trucks caught fire in Lorain County Wednesday night.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, it happened in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Middle Ridge Road.

All eastbound lanes are closed and only one westbound lane is open from the I-90 Lorain Exit (Exit 142) to the State Route 58 Amherst Exit (Exit 140).

Troopers say when they got to the scene, one semi was on the left shoulder and another was on the right shoulder, both fully engulfed in flames.

According to investigators, initial reports state that one of the trucks was carrying a resin solution or glue that sped up the flames near an overpass.

There are no reported injuries and crews are working to determine how the vehicles caught fire.

Long delays are expected. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Check back for updates on this developing story.