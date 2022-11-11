UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A semi-truck on the John Carroll University campus was engulfed in flames Friday morning.

The fire was reported just before 8:50 a.m. to the University Heights Fire Department, according to a press release.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the semi-truck cab was engulfed in flames in the courtyard of multiple campus buildings.

The fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread to the cargo area of the truck or to any buildings.

No injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.