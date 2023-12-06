PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WJW) – A semi-truck driver was robbed at gunpoint on the Ohio Turnpike Tuesday evening.

According to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the robbery happened on Dec. 5 around 6:40 p.m. in Perrysburg Township.

According to the statement, the driver’s truck was stopped on the shoulder of the westbound lanes when he was approached by two people wearing ski masks.

The two suspects opened the door of the truck, showed that they had a gun, and robbed the driver.

The suspects then ran to a vehicle parked on Mandell Road and fled the scene.

According to the statement, this incident is still under investigation.