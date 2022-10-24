**Live video above: Ohio Department of Transportation highway cameras show the backup.**

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Work to get I-271 reopened Monday went on for several hours after a semi-truck caught fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Mayfield Village Fire Department, the northbound lanes were closed due to that fire at I-271 and Wilson Mills Rd. The ongoing cleanup is what has kept the highway closed.

Crews including firefighters, tow truck operators and transport specialists have responded to the scene.

The initial closure happened around 4 p.m.

No word on any injuries.