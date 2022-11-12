UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A semi-truck caught fire in a courtyard at John Carroll University on Friday.

The University Heights Fire Department responded to the scene at 8:49 a.m. where the cab of the semi-truck was fully involved, according to a press release.

Officials say workers were in the cargo area of the truck at the time of the fire and no one was in the front cab.

The fire didn’t spread to the cargo area or any surrounding buildings, the release says.

The fire was under control at 9:07 a.m.

(Credit: University Heights Fire Department)

No injuries are reported at this time.

The fire department continues to investigate, but authorities say the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.