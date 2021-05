CLEVELAND (WJW) — A portion of I-90 eastbound in Cleveland is shut down Thursday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi.

The semi overturned at Dead Man’s Curve. No word on whether anyone was injured.

HAZMAT has responded to the scene to look into a leak due to the accident.

Courtesy: SkyFOX

At this time, I-90 east is closed at Superior. Traffic is being diverted to the Lakeside Ave. exit.

ROAD CLOSURE: I-90 East is CLOSED at Dead Man’s Curve. Traffic being diverted to Lakeside Ave Exit. Traffic is backing up along I-90 East Innerbelt. Motorists should avoid the area. Jackknifed Semi. #CLEFIRE HazMat Crews Responding. pic.twitter.com/nAdaaNO8Is — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) May 6, 2021

