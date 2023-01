Video above is courtesy of Ohio Department of Transportation

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Interstate 71 South is closed just south of Interstate 76 after a semi overturned on the roadway.

The crash happened just before 6:45 a.m.

Emergency crews are on scene, but there is no time estimate as to when the road will reopen.

Traffic is backed up in the area. Find an alternate route.

No further information was available.