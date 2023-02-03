CLEVELAND (WJW) — Drivers are warned to be careful on the roads Friday morning as arctic cold temperatures settle over Northeast Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said it has 300 crews on roads, including on I-90 in Cleveland, patrolling and treating for icy conditions.

“Pavement temperatures across the state are below freezing, so be extra alert on bridges and ramps and give us room to work,” a Friday morning ODOT tweet said.

Large waves from Lake Erie are crashing onto I-90 causing dangerous, icy road conditions.

A semi jackknifed on I-90 West near the E. 55th exit ramp at around 3 a.m. Friday morning. The ramp was closed until around 6 a.m. but has since reopened.

There are no reports of injuries.

It’s best to avoid the area and drive carefully during your morning commute Friday.