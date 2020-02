Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) -- A semi truck went off the Ohio Turnpike Wednesday at around noon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the truck ended up in the backyard of a home in Elyria.

No injuries have been reported.

The right lane of the Ohio Turnpike is closed on the westbound side.

