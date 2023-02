WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – The State Route 2 westbound ramp toward Interstate 90 eastbound is currently closed after a semi-truck flipped over Thursday morning, according to the Euclid Fire Department.

No injuries have yet been reported.

According to the Euclid Fire Department Twitter page, the Euclid Police Department, the Wickliffe Police Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Wickliffe Fire Department are assisting with this crash.

No further details are available