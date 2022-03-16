STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW)– A semi rolled down an embankment from the Ohio Turnpike in Streetsboro on Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it started with a crash involving the tractor-trailer and a car. The semi came to a rest against trees in a backyard on Apache Pass, the Streetsboro Fire Department said.

The semi driver was freed and able to walk to the ambulance on his own. The driver of the other vehicle and a passenger were also injured.

The right lane on the eastbound side of the turnpike is closed and emergency crews remain on the scene.

The fire department said there is no immediate danger to residents in the area, but the owner of the home said she’s been worried about this exact situation.

“I have been concerned about cars coming through into my house or backyard because the turnpike runs right behind my house,” the woman told FOX 8 News.

“A tree stopped the truck from hitting my daughter’s playset, but if that tree wasn’t there, it would have taken my daughter’s set out. It is a beautiful day and we could have been outside,” she said.