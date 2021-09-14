Semi driver killed in North Ridgeville Turnpike crash

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a semi-driver on the Turnpike Tuesday morning in North Ridgeville.

Around 3:30 a.m., troopers say a semi-driver sideswiped a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the Turnpike between Route 57 and I-480.

SkyFOX

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 photo

The semi continued off the roadway and hit a guardrail and a bridge pillar at the State Route 83 overpass.

The semi-driver was trapped and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car parked on the shoulder suffered minor injuries.

The identity of the semi-driver has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The westbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed for about 3 hours.

OSHP urges drivers to find a rest area or other safe place to stop if they find themselves drowsy behind the wheel.