WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – I-90 eastbound was shut down for a time Thursday in the Westlake area due to a semi crash.

According to Westlake police, the semi flipped on its side at the bottom of the ramp from Crocker to I-90 eastbound, causing a fuel leak.

Accident 90E at Crocker Entrance . Crocker Entrances to 90E are closed. Semi on its side, leaking fuel. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) September 16, 2021

The ramps from Crocker to I-90 eastbound were closed and I-90 eastbound was down to one lane. At just after 9 a.m., Westlake police said everything was reopened.

Police say no one was hurt.