LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A truck driver suffered minor injuries after jumping from a semi full of Hamburger Helper that became stuck on railroad tracks and hit by a train on Monday.

The Union Pacific Railroad train struck the semi around 3:05 p.m. on Willow Road at Track Road, just east of Franklin Grove, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver of the semi, Carlos Rivera Rodriguez, 35, of Mexico, told police he left Crest Foods with a load of Hamburger Helper products and became hung up at the crossing due to snowy weather conditions.

Photo: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Rodriguez was taken to KSB Hospital for treatment.

Police said it took several hours to remove the semi and clean up the Hamburger Helper product spread out across the scene.