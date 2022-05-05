LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A student who shot himself in the cafeteria led to Thursday’s lockdown of Lowellville Local Schools.

Multiple police agencies were called to the school just before 10:30 a.m.

District officials say no one else was hurt during the incident. First Aid was immediately administered to the student, who was taken away from the scene. The student’s current condition hasn’t been released yet.

Students were released to their parents who arrived after the lockdown.

A Lowellville police officer was trying to calm down the crowd Thursday morning.

Parents were then directed down to the football field to pick up their kids. Students and parents were seen hugging and crying.

Sheriff’s deputies took a woman into custody at the scene. Investigators say she was a parent who showed up at the school with a gun.

The police chief was working as the school’s resource officer at the time that the shooting occurred. The district was also conducting a safety drill prior to the incident.

District officials are trying to determine what will happen with prom and with Thursday night’s track meet. Lowellville’s promenade was also supposed to happen at the school on Friday.

School on Friday is canceled, though grief counselors will be available at the building.

A Lowellville EMS worker and a school district employee embrace today outside the K-12 building after a student shot himself inside the cafeteria.

People embrace on the football field at Lowellville High School today after a student shot himself inside.

A student and parent embrace today outside the Lowellville K-12 building after a student shot themselves inside the building.

Parents wait on the bleachers today at the football field outside the Lowellville K-12 building for their students to be let out of school after a student shot themselves inside the building.

A police officer today enters the main building of the Lowellville K-12 building after a student shot themselves inside.

A school district employee reflects today on a bench outside the Lowellville K-12 building after a student shot themselves in the cafeteria.

A man waits outside the Lowellville K-12 building holding a small child awaiting news after a student shot themselves in the school cafeteria.

A man waits outside the Lowellville K-12 building for news today after a student shot themselves inside as he holds a small child.

A student runs away from the Lowellville K-12 school building today after a student shot themselves in the cafeteria towards a parent.

Police stand outside a portion of the Lowellville school building that was taped off after a student themselves in the cafeteria.



