CLEVELAND (WJW) — The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.

Select offices will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in the month of December beginning December 4.

Offices open on Sunday:

Fairlawn Post Office ,2711 West Market Street, Fairlawn

,2711 West Market Street, Fairlawn Independence Post Office , 6509 Brecksville Road, Independence

, 6509 Brecksville Road, Independence Jackson-Beldon Post Office, 4420 Dressler Road NW, Canton

4420 Dressler Road NW, Canton Kent Post Office , 626 Franklin Avenue, Kent

, 626 Franklin Avenue, Kent Strongsville Post Office , 15500 Pearl Road, Strongsville

, 15500 Pearl Road, Strongsville Willoughby Post Office, 4040 Erie Street, Willoughby

Head over to the USPS website for retail hours at your local post office.