CLEVELAND (WJW) — The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.
Select offices will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in the month of December beginning December 4.
Offices open on Sunday:
- Fairlawn Post Office,2711 West Market Street, Fairlawn
- Independence Post Office, 6509 Brecksville Road, Independence
- Jackson-Beldon Post Office, 4420 Dressler Road NW, Canton
- Kent Post Office, 626 Franklin Avenue, Kent
- Strongsville Post Office, 15500 Pearl Road, Strongsville
- Willoughby Post Office, 4040 Erie Street, Willoughby
Head over to the USPS website for retail hours at your local post office.