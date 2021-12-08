Select Northeast Ohio Goodwill stores to reopen after threats

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio will reopen many stores on Thursday following a series of threats.

Goodwill said the threats appear to be directed at a particular store in Stark County.

All 22 stores and five donation centers were closed on Wednesday as the organization worked with police and the FBI. Goodwill said it has not received any other threats since Tuesday evening.

“The safety of our staff, customers and donors continues to be our top priority,” said Goodwill President and CEO Anne Richards, in a news release on Wednesday. “This incident has been difficult; however, we are confident in the work being done by the FBI and local law enforcement to find resolution.”

The following locations will be open on Thursday:

North Olmsted

Snow Road

Middleburgh Heights

Strongsville

Garfield Heights

Lee and Harvard

University Heights

Mayfield Heights

Eastlake

Painesville Township

Chardon

New Philadelphia

Carrollton

Wintersville

Weirton

All Stark County stores will remain closed on Thursday and are expected to be back open on Friday. Donations will still be accepted.