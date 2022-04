(WJW) — Actress Liz Sheridan, who played the mom of Jerry Seinfeld on “Seinfeld,” has passed away, TMZ reports.

Sheridan died of natural causes in her sleep Friday at the age of 93. Her birthday was just a few days ago, TMZ reports.

Sheridan played Helen Seinfeld for the duration of the sitcom. She also appeared on the sitcom, “ALF.”

Estelle Harris, who played Estelle Costanza, the mother of George Costanza, on “Seinfeld” passed away at 93 earlier this month.