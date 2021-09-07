Seen on TV: 9/7/21

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say that when they captured Marine veteran Bryan Riley outside the Lakeland home where he allegedly killed a couple, their 3-month-old son and the boy's grandmother, he told them, “You know why I did this.”

But they say they don't and, in fact, may never know why Riley launched an attack against a family he had no known connection with, except that he may have been mentally ill.