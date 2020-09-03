Seen on TV: 9/3/20

Click here for more on virtual VeloSanoClick here for your voter guideClick here for GoFundMe for veteran family homeClick here for our Fall Activities GuideClick here for Ohio Means JobsClick here for more on Wildlife Photographer of the YearClick here for more information on the jewelry made by a veteranClick here for more on Valkyrie RacingClick here to make an appointment for the Medina County Health Department's COVID-19 testing eventClick here for more on the Yale…