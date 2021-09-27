Seen on TV: 9/27/21

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Monday afternoon the Cleveland Indians will take the field at Progressive Field for the final time under their century-old name. It will be the final home game for the Indians. The team is playing a rescheduled game against the Kansas City Royals at 1:10 pm.

The team will officially take the Guardians name sometime in 2022. The Tribe still has six remaining games on the road and will continue to play under the Indians name for those games.