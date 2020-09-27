Seen on TV: 9/27/2020

Click here for a list of banned items during the Cleveland Presidential debateClick here for more on Remixx Ice Cream + Cereal BarClick here for Lake Metroparks Farmpark’s Fall Harvest WeekendsClick here for a list of trick-or-treat times in Northeast OhioClick here for more on Amazon jobsClick here for Dr. Steven Gordon’s op-ed on flu shotsClick here for a list of road closures for the presidential debate in ClevelandClick here for more on Mapleside FarmsClick here for more on…