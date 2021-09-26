Seen on TV: 9/26/21

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) -- A Coshocton County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot a suspect after the sheriff's office said the suspect gained control of the deputy's firearm Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a 911 call at approximately 10:57 a.m. for a man at Roscoe School on the 300 block of North Whitewoman Street after the man allegedly kicked in a door to enter the building.