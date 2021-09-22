Seen on TV: 9/22/21

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- The Dayton Police Department provided an update after a police officer and suspect were injured in a shooting on Ingram Street in Dayton.

Matt Carper, interim chief of the Dayton Police Department, said during a news conference that what started as a fraud call led to a senseless, violent attack on a police officer. The officer is stable and suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the suspect is now in critical condition.