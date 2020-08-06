Seen on TV: 8/6/20

Click here to share a photo or memory of Dick GoddardClick here for a look at current Northeast Ohio school reopening plans by countyClick here for Gov. DeWine’s executive order on alcohol consumption at bars and restaurantsClick here for this year's Virtual FOX 8 Stuff the Bus eventClick here for more on Voices of UnityClick here for more on Prayers From MariaClick here for more on the 2020 Northeast Ohio virtual Buddy…