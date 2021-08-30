Seen on TV: 8/30/21

ATLANTA (AP/WJW) — Baker Mayfield led a pair of impressive drives in his lone appearance of the preseason, throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to KhaDarel Hodge to lead the Cleveland Browns to a 19-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Mayfield was 6 of 10 for 113 yards before calling it a night in the NFL’s final game of the preseason. Matt Ryan sat out his third straight game for the Falcons.