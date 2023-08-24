  • Click here for more on the 27th Annual Tri-C High School Rock Off
  • Click here to donate to help with the Maui wildfire disaster
  • Click here for more information on Bash on the Bay
  • Click here for more on Chick-fil-A scholarships
  • Click here to vote for the Friday Night Touchdown game of the week
  • Click here for more on Lifebanc
  • Click here to donate to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
  • Click here for Geauga Lake roller coaster auction
  • Click here for information on the student loan repayment plan
  • Click here for a list of schools that will close for the eclipse
  • Click here for a guide of county fairs in Ohio
  • Click here for what to know about Election Day
  • Click here for our NE Ohio pools list
  • Click here for our guide on waterparks in Ohio
  • Click here to donate to the Northeast Ohio Red Cross
  • Click here to find out if you have unclaimed money from Ohio
  • Click here for the Jayland Walker case files
  • Click here for a NASA overview of the 2024 total solar eclipse
  • Click here for the closest BMV kiosk to you
  • Click here for more on Guardians tickets
  • Click here to sign up for our Daily News newsletter
  • Click here to sign up for our Breaking News newsletter
  • Click here to sign up for our Weather Alerts
  • Click here to sign up for our Recall & Safety Alerts newsletter
  • Click here for our Dining & Delicious Eats newsletter
  • Click here for more from online safety expert Jesse Weinberger
  • Click here for more on sextortion and how to protect yourself or your child
  • Click here for more on the St. Jude Dream Home
  • Click here to submit your child’s artwork
  • Click here to download the FOX 8 News app
  • Click here for FOX 8’s sports betting in Ohio guide
  • Click here for suicide prevention, grief and mental health resources
  • Click here for what to do if you’re the target of sextortion
  • Click here to track the cheapest gas prices in your ar