Seen on TV: 8/14/21

Seen on TV

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Click here for Ohio Department of Health K-12 classroom quarantine guidelines and flow chart
  • Click here for more on Avery, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office Facilty Dog
  • Click here for Live Nation $20 All-In tickets
  • Click here for more on Alternative Baseball
  • Click here for the Mortach Million Dollar Challenge
  • Click here for more on The Giving Pump at Shell
  • Click here for tips on an Akron teen murder suspect
  • Click here for Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan’s letter to fans
  • Click here for more on the Cleveland Indians’ name change to Guardians
  • Click here to let us know what you think of Cleveland’s new team name
  • Click here to sign up to be an election night worker
  • Click here for more on Browns training camp
  • Click here for a list of items to help FOX 8 ‘Stuff the Bus’
  • Click here for Ohio school mask policies
  • Click here for food and beverage grant application information
  • Click here for more on the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Asian Lantern Festival
  • Click here for more on the Cleveland neighborhood pets initiative
  • Click here for a CDC report on children and vaccinations
  • Click here for Red Cross blood donation information
  • Click here for more on concerts coming to Blossom Music Center
  • Click here for the state website to register for a COVID-19 vaccination
  • Click here for more on distracted driving arrests and crashes in Northeast Ohio
  • Click here for ways to report child abuse in Cuyahoga County
  • Click here for more on Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Cleveland
  • Click here for the locations holding COVID-19 vaccinations
  • Click here to sign up for the FOX 8 newsletter and download the FOX 8 News app
  • Click here for Playhouse Square ticket info
  • Click here to submit your ‘Dig This’ questions for AJ Petitti of Petitti Garden Centers
  • Click here for more on suicide prevention
  • Click here for information on Cuyahoga County health, housing resources
  • Click here for more on the MetroHealth Institute for HOPE
  • Click here for CDC COVID-19 travel advisories
  • Click here for the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination program
  • Click here for more on Learning Aid Ohio
  • Click here for mortgage assistance information
  • Click here to make a submission for Cleveland’s Own
  • Click here to share your child’s work of art
  • Click here for more on the Best Community Resource Center
  • Click here for Ohio Means Jobs
  • Click here to volunteer with the Red Cross
  • Click here for more on Voices of Unity
  • Click here for more on the Urban League of Greater Cleveland
  • Click here to find a COVID-19 testing center near you
  • Click here for Friends of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
  • Click here for more information on Friendship APL pet adoption
  • Click here for coronavirus FAQ
  • Click here for Cleveland Animal Protective League
  • Click here  for information on sending tips on unsolved murders in Rocky River Reservation
  • Click here to nominate your favorite school for a chance to be a Cool School
  • Click here for Crime Stoppers information
  • Click here  to send a news tip to the FOX 8 I-Team
  • Click here for a link to the sex offender registry
  • Click here to contact the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center
  • Click here for more on Jet Express

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral