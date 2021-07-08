Seen on TV: 7/8/21

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — A weakened but resilient Tropical Storm Elsa killed at least one person in Florida on Wednesday and injured several others when a possible tornado struck a campground at a Navy base in southeast Georgia.

The National Hurricane Center said Elsa still packed 45 mph winds more than six hours after making landfall along Florida's northern Gulf Coast. The storm's center was near Valdosta, Georgia, by 5 p.m. Wednesday.