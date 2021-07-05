Seen on TV: 7/5/21

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for Tampa Bay and much of Florida’s Gulf Coast as Elsa nudges closer to Cuba Monday morning. Portions of the west coast are also under a storm surge watch, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 5 a.m. ET Monday, Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was centered about 220 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba. The system was moving northwest at 14 mph with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 70 miles from the storm's center.