Seen on TV: 7/26/21

(NEXSTAR) – At the urging of the Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer and Moderna will be expanding their COVID-19 vaccine trials in children ages 5 to 11 as a precautionary measure after rare side effects were detected in some people under the age of 30, the New York Times reports.

While most young people have experienced the same side effects as adults – a sore arm, fatigue or headache – in very rare cases patients developed myocarditis, or swelling of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, a swelling of the heart's lining.