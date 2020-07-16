Seen on TV: 7/16/20

Click here for more information on where to call to report businesses or individuals who aren’t wearing masks in Cuyahoga CountyClick here for more on blood donation through the Red CrossClick here for more on Sideserf Cake DesignsClick here to find out more about Headshot BookerClick here for FDA updates on hand sanitizers with methanolClick here to find a COVID-19 testing center near youClick here for spots to beat the heat in…