Seen on TV: 7/12/2020

Click here for more information on where to call to report businesses or individuals who aren’t wearing masks in Cuyahoga CountyClick here to find a COVID-19 testing center near youClick here for spots to beat the heat in Lake MetroparksClick here to read the mask mandate now in effect for some countiesClick here to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine trialClick here for more on the Children’s Museum of ClevelandClick here to see your risk of…