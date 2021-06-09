Seen on TV: 6/9/21

POSEY COUNTY, Indiana (WEHT) – Indiana relatives of a girl who was injured in an incident with the family dog are protesting a judge's ruling that the large boxer pup, Jager, be euthanized.

Jager's owner, May Robinson, said her 4-year granddaughter, Kinley Newman, accidentally stepped on the animal's foot, causing him to jump up and scratch her face, leaving cuts that required surgery. This happened on January 30. The family still hasn't seen their dog since.