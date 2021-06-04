Seen on TV: 6/4/21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As governments and businesses across the country create incentives to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19, you may be wondering how long you'll be protected as the U.S. vaccine rollout nears the six-month mark.

There are still differing views throughout the United States about the COVID-19 vaccine, which extend into discussions surrounding the possibility of COVID-19 booster shots as well.