Seen on TV: 6/22/21

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people, including an Arvada police officer, a civilian and one suspected gunman, have died after a shooting in Olde Town Arvada.

The officer has been identified as Gordon Beesley, who had been with the department for 19 years. He was a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School and was working patrol while school was out for the summer, Arvada Police said.