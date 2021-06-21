Seen on TV: 6/21/21

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio State University has issued a safety notice after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by a man pretending to be her rideshare driver on the OSU campus.

The alert states the woman was walking west on Chittenden Avenue near High Street at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday when she was approached by a vehicle with its hazard lights on. The woman, who had requested a rideshare, approached the vehicle to see if it was her ride.